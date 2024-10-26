Norwegian striker Erling scores in 1-0 win over Southampton to take side two points ahead of Liverpool

Man City’s Erling Haaland (left) celebrates scoring against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Haaland lifts Man City to the top x 00:00

Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the Premier League as the striker sealed a 1-0 win against Southampton on Saturday. Haaland had gone three league games without a goal but he ended that mini drought in the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

That was enough to lift Pep Guardiola’s side into first place, two points ahead of second placed Liverpool, who can regain pole position if they win Sunday’s blockbuster clash with title rivals Arsenal.

City have not lost a league game at the Etihad for two years, a run encompassing 35 games, and bottom of the table Southampton, who have only one point from nine games this season, were never likely to shatter that impressive streak.

With Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku ruled out, Guardiola made four changes to the team that thrashed Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Haaland had scored an audacious goal against Sparta and while his effort to kill off Southampton was more prosaic, it was arguably far more valuable given the context of a tense title race. Matheus Nunes’s cross reached Haaland in the fifth minute and the Norwegian showed strength and desire to get to the ball ahead his marker for a close-range strike.

City spurned several chances to increase their lead but Haaland’s 14th goal in all competitions this season gave the unbeaten champions seven wins from nine league matches as they chase a fifth successive title.

Other key results

Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth

Leicester 1-3 Nottingham

Brighton 2-2 Wolves

