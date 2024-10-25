‘This was revenge’

Barcelona skipper and hat-trick hero Raphinha says dominant 4-1 win over Bayern Munich is payback for humiliating 2-8 defeat suffered four years ago

Barcelona’s Raphinha (centre) scores in their UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at Barcelona on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Raphinha scored a stunning hat-trick as Barcelona hammered Bayern Munich 4-1 on Wednesday in a blockbuster Champions League group clash with Robert Lewandowski also on the scoresheet, while England star Harry Kane struck for the visitors. Hansi Flick, who was in charge of the Bundesliga side in a humiliating 8-2 romp over Barca in 2020, led the Catalans to an emphatic triumph which indicated they may be capable of winning the trophy for the first time since 2015 after a decade of disappointment.

‘It’s quite special’

“In my opinion this game could have been a [Champions League] final, to be able to win it in this way, so well, in front of our fans, is quite special and I leave here happy,” Raphinha told Movistar. “Getting the second victory in the Champions League was important and now we have to think about the game on Saturday,” he added. “If you win this type of game you have to celebrate it, and for the team it’s incredible. It gives us confidence to believe in ourselves ahead of Saturday,” said Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

100th appearance for club

The Brazilian winger, on his 100th appearance for the club since joining from Leeds, and proudly sporting the captain’s armband, stayed cool to dribble around Manuel Neuer and roll home in the opening minute.

Raphinha completed his hat-trick 10 minutes into the second half, controlling Yamal’s ambitious pass brilliantly on his chest while on the sprint, before planting a rasping effort into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box. “For the fans, I think it was revenge,” said Raphinha, looking back at Barca’s defeats by Bayern. “As a fan I suffered through those games too.”

