‘There’s a reason Liverpool are top’

Liverpool’s Mohd Salah (centre) celebrates his goal against Spurs with teammates in London on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool head into Christmas with a four-point lead, a game in hand and as the overwhelming title favourites in the Premier League on the back of a wild 6-3 win at Tottenham.

Heung-min Son

21 games without a loss

Make that 21 games in all competitions without defeat after the Reds’ biggest league win of the season, with Mohamed Salah netting two of the goals to move above Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to the top of the scoring charts. Liverpool have 39 points from 16 games and stretched their lead over second-place Chelsea, who could only draw 0-0 at Everton, to end a five-match winning streak in the league. Salah now has 15 goals in the Premier League to break a tie with Haaland — and will leave London thinking he should have had more.

Biggest win this season

In an end-to-end contest, resembling a basketball match, Liverpool scored more than five goals for the first time this season, with Luis Diaz (two), Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai being the scorers. “You can see quality players with top discipline,” Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said. “There’s a reason they are top. If you give them a mistake, they punish you.”

Tottenham’s injury-hit defence was open at the back but its attack caused Liverpool’s problems throughout, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke all finding the net. Spurs are another big team in the bottom half, having slipped to 11th place.

