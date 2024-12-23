"It’s great to achieve that at such a big club, but the most important thing is that we won the game. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it,” said Salah to Sky Sports

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring their fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article EPL: Salah, Diaz brace seal Liverpool’s emphatic 6-3 victory over Spurs x 00:00

Liverpool emphatically asserted their claim at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah scored a brace with goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai rounding off the rampant victory for the Reds.

The league leaders took early control of the encounter as they reached 2-0 up by 36 minutes with goals from Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister. James Maddison got Spurs back into it on the 41 minute mark, only for Dominik Szoboszlai to strike again for 3-1 before the break.

Liverpool racked up a 5-1 advantage via a Mo Salah double by the hour but to the players' credit, Spurs kept going and reduced the arrears to 5-3 thanks to Dejan Kulusevski's volley and Dominic Solanke's close-range finish. However, the visitors had the final word as Diaz made it 6-3 five minutes from time.

Salah became the first player in the division ever to reach double figures for both goals scored and assists prior to December 25, a new record in the competition to date. Salah’s assist for Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike in first-half stoppage time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw him bring up the landmark achievement. He also moved past Billy Liddell to move up to fourth in Liverpool’s all-time goal scorers list.

The Egyptian reflected on what was yet another milestone at the club

"It’s great to achieve that at such a big club, but the most important thing is that we won the game. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it,” said Salah to Sky Sports.

With Chelsea dropping points against Everton with a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday, Liverpool now sit four points clear with a game in hand with 39 points to their name after 16 games played.

