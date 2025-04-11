Breaking News
Updated on: 11 April,2025 10:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The journey will commence from New Delhi Railway Station and interested tourists may board this train from Delhi or other designated boarding points, including Gurugram, Rewari,  Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Kalyan

Bharat Gaurav train. Representational pic

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced the launch of its Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train on 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & the Glorious Maratha Circuit Tour'.
 
The journey will commence from New Delhi Railway Station and interested tourists may board this train from Delhi or other designated boarding points, including Gurugram, Rewari,  Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Kalyan. The carefully curated itinerary shall cover sites connected to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maratha rulers. Key locations of the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, such as the Shivneri Fort and the Raigad Fort —where his coronation was held —will be covered along with other sacred temples of Maharashtra. It will also cover the celebrated Ellora caves near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
 
The train's first halt will be Pune, where tourists can visit the Shanivar Wada and the Aga Khan Palace. The Raigad Fort, which is 135 km away from Pune, will be covered next on a one-day excursion. 


The following day, tourists will be able to visit the sacred Bhimashanker Jyotirlinga temple by road. The Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be covered the next day, followed by a night halt in the temple town of Shirdi. 


After darshan at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, tourists will proceed to Nashik by train. On arrival in Nashik town, they will visit the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple.


After completing the darshan, they can proceed to their next halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by train.

On Day 8, passengers will visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and proceed for the holy Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple, followed by the Ellora Caves, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Ellora Caves is one of the largest rock cut temple cave complexes in the world. After this, the train will commence its return journey to Delhi.

More details on package will be uploaded on the IRCTC website soon.

