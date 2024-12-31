Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs to take 2 0 series lead

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs to take 2-0 series lead

Updated on: 31 December,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Mount Maunganui
AP , PTI |

SL were all out for 141 in 19.1 overs. “It’s really important to finish the game, no matter how it started,” Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said



New Zealand players celebrate the last wicket during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Pic/AFP


Sri Lanka again fell short in a tough run chase as New Zealand won the second Twenty20I by 45 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match 
series.


Also Read: mid day says: Will the real King Kohli gird up?


SL were edged by eight runs chasing 172-8 in the first match and again faltered late while chasing New Zealand’s 186-5 on Monday. SL were all out for 141 in 19.1 overs. “It’s really important to finish the game, no matter how it started,” Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

