New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs to take 2-0 series lead

New Zealand players celebrate the last wicket during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka again fell short in a tough run chase as New Zealand won the second Twenty20I by 45 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match

series.

SL were edged by eight runs chasing 172-8 in the first match and again faltered late while chasing New Zealand’s 186-5 on Monday. SL were all out for 141 in 19.1 overs. “It’s really important to finish the game, no matter how it started,” Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said.

