Mitchell Santner replaces Williamson as NZ white-ball skipper

Mitchell Santner who recently led the side in T20Is and ODIs last month against Sri Lanka is just one of the four players who have played over 100 matches for New Zealand. He is also regarded as one of the top white-ball bowlers in world cricket

Mitchell Santner. Pic/AFP

New Zealand spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been appointed as the new white-ball captain by replacing Kane Williamson from the position.

Kane Williamson stepped down from the role after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. 243 international matches veteran Mitchell Santner will take the mantle of both the formats, ODI and T20I permanently. He has previously led the team in 24 T20s and four ODIs.

The 32-year-old will begin his full-time captaincy tenure in the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka in late December and early January.

The Sri Lanka marks the beginning of a heavy run of white ball cricket for the side, including an ODI Tri-Series in Pakistan in February, followed by the ICC Champions Trophy and a home T20 and ODI series against Pakistan to conclude the home summer. "It's obviously a huge honour and a privilege to be asked," said Santner in a NZC statement. "When you're a young kid the dream was always to play for New Zealand but to have the opportunity to officially lead my country in two formats is special. "It's a new challenge and I'm excited to get stuck into the important period of white-ball cricket that we have ahead of us."

He first led the side in a T20 against West Indies at Bay Oval in November 2020 and became New Zealand's 24th ODI captain when he led the side in the only ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2022. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Mitchell Santner was a great fit for the role.

"Mitch is a fantastic team man and leads by example in all facets of the game," said Stead. "He's an incredibly calm and collected personality and he has a huge amount of respect in the changing room, which will serve him well. "He's had plenty of experience leading the T20 side and did a good job when he captained the ODI team last month, so he already has a good understanding of what it means to lead the team." Stead further said the decision to hand Santner the mantle for both whiteball teams was one based on the needs of the wider team.

"In Tom Latham we have an accomplished and experienced captain who has led the side admirably across all three formats. "Tom's doing a great job as full-time Test captain since taking over in October and we're keen to allow him to focus on that job which requires a considerable amount of time and energy." The three-match T20 series begins at Bay Oval on December 28.

(With PTI Inputs)