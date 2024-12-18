Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Southee sent off in style as NZ clinch huge 423-run win over England

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Hamilton
IANS |

It was New Zealand’s biggest-ever Test win in terms of runs. While England had already clinched the series with wins in the opening two matches, the victory for New Zealand saw them rise to fourth place in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings

Tim Southee

Retiring fast bowler Tim Southee received a perfect sendoff from Test cricket as New Zealand clinched an emphatic 423-run triumph over England in the third Test on Tuesday. 


It was New Zealand’s biggest-ever Test win in terms of runs. While England had already clinched the series with wins in the opening two matches, the victory for New Zealand saw them rise to fourth place in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings.


England, meanwhile, fell to sixth in the standings and behind New Zealand (fourth) and Sri Lanka in fifth. Southee picked up a pair of wickets during England’s second innings to finish his career with 391 Test scalps in 107 Tests, with teammates Mitchell Santner (4-85) and Matt Henry (2-62) doing the majority of the damage to offset half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (76) and Joe Root (54).

