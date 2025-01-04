Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Osaka enters final at Auckland Classic

Osaka enters final at Auckland Classic

Updated on: 05 January,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Auckland
AFP |

Top

Osaka was contesting her first semi-final since 2022, having taken a break from tennis and becoming a mother in 2023

Osaka enters final at Auckland Classic

Naomi Osaka

Listen to this article
Osaka enters final at Auckland Classic
x
00:00

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka reached her first final since 2022 on Saturday as she swept aside unseeded American Alycia Parks at the Auckland Classic. The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan won 6-4, 6-2 ahead of the Australian Open starting on January 12 in Melbourne.


Also Read: Rahmat century gives Afghanistan new hope


Osaka was contesting her first semi-final since 2022, having taken a break from tennis and becoming a mother in 2023.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Naomi Osaka australian open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK