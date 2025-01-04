Osaka enters final at Auckland Classic

Osaka was contesting her first semi-final since 2022, having taken a break from tennis and becoming a mother in 2023

Naomi Osaka

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka reached her first final since 2022 on Saturday as she swept aside unseeded American Alycia Parks at the Auckland Classic. The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan won 6-4, 6-2 ahead of the Australian Open starting on January 12 in Melbourne.

Osaka was contesting her first semi-final since 2022, having taken a break from tennis and becoming a mother in 2023.

