Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rahmat century gives Afghanistan new hope

Rahmat century gives Afghanistan new hope

Updated on: 05 January,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Bulawayo
AFP |

Much hinged on Shah, a double centurion in the drawn first Test, and he proved equal to the task as Afghanistan reached 291-7 by the close of play for a 205-run lead

Rahmat century gives Afghanistan new hope

Rahmat Shah. Pic/AFP

Rahmat Shah struck 139 in Bulawayo on Saturday to revive Afghanistan hopes of winning a series-deciding second Test against Zimbabwe before rain stopped play late on Day Three. 


Also Read: Pak in trouble after Rickelton hits double


Much hinged on Shah, a double centurion in the drawn first Test, and he proved equal to the task as Afghanistan reached 291-7 by the close of play for a 205-run lead. The experienced 31-year-old put on 132 for the seventh wicket with debutant Ismat Alam (64 not out) to turn a worrying overnight situation into a potential path to victory. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

