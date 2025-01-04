Rahmat century gives Afghanistan new hope

Much hinged on Shah, a double centurion in the drawn first Test, and he proved equal to the task as Afghanistan reached 291-7 by the close of play for a 205-run lead

Rahmat Shah. Pic/AFP

Rahmat Shah struck 139 in Bulawayo on Saturday to revive Afghanistan hopes of winning a series-deciding second Test against Zimbabwe before rain stopped play late on Day Three.

Much hinged on Shah, a double centurion in the drawn first Test, and he proved equal to the task as Afghanistan reached 291-7 by the close of play for a 205-run lead. The experienced 31-year-old put on 132 for the seventh wicket with debutant Ismat Alam (64 not out) to turn a worrying overnight situation into a potential path to victory.

