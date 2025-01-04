Pak in trouble after Rickelton hits double

Kagiso Rabada struck twice and Marco Jansen once when Pakistan started their innings. The tourists were effectively four down because opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the match with a broken right ankle. Babar Azam, forced to open in Ayub’s absence, was 31 not out at the close with his side still 551 runs behind.

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton thanks the crowd after his 259 run innings during the second day of the second test match between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town, South Africa. Pic/AP, PTI

Pakistan were reeling in response to a relentless South African batting performance on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Saturday. Pakistan were 64-3 at the close after double centurion Ryan Rickelton (259) led South Africa to a first innings total of 615.

