Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rickelton Bavuma tons put SA in control vs Pak

Rickelton, Bavuma tons put SA in control vs Pak

Updated on: 04 January,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Cape Town
AFP |

South Africa were 316 for four at the close of play.

Rickelton, Bavuma tons put SA in control vs Pak

SA’s Temba Bavuma celebrates his ton against Pakistan in Cape Town yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

Rickelton, Bavuma tons put SA in control vs Pak
Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma hit centuries and batted South Africa into a strong position on the first day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday. 


South Africa were 316 for four at the close of play. Rickelton (176 not out) and South African captain Bavuma (106) put on 235 for the fourth wicket after the pair came together with the total on 72 for three. 


At that stage, South Africa were in danger of wasting the advantage of winning the toss on a good batting pitch. But Rickelton and Bavuma were seldom troubled.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

test cricket south africa pakistan sports news cricket news

