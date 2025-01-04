Breaking News
Pak’s Saim out for six months with fracture

Updated on: 05 January,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday that MRIs and other tests were carried out on him and the doctors have advised Saim six weeks rest

Pak’s Saim out for six months with fracture

Saim Ayub

Pakistan’s young all-format opener, Saim Ayub could miss next month’s ICC Champions Trophy after being ruled out of competitive cricket for six weeks because of an ankle injury that he sustained during the ongoing second Test against South Africa.


The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday that MRIs and other tests were carried out on him and the doctors have advised Saim six weeks rest.


Saim had hurt his ankle while fielding on the boundary on the first day of the second Test against South Africa on Friday. “He has a right ankle fracture injury which will take at least six weeks to heal,” a board official said.

