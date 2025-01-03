‘Unfortunate that India won’t play in Pakistan': Shane Watson

The global governing body has adopted the ‘Hybrid’ model for this edition of the CT with India scheduled to play its matches in Dubai

Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson termed India’s inability to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy as “unfortunate” but said the ICC show-piece will offer star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a chance to liberate themselves from a prolonged form slump.

The global governing body has adopted the ‘Hybrid’ model for this edition of the CT with India scheduled to play its matches in Dubai.

“It’s unfortunate that things have worked out that way for sure. But there’s no doubt that everyone loves seeing the India-Pakistan games. Whenever they come together, whether it’s an ICC event, it is a really special time because we’ve got a sense of what’s on the line,” Watson said at the Champions Trophy Tour.

“It’s unfortunate that India aren’t travelling to Pakistan for this Champions Trophy. But, unfortunately, that’s just the way it is right now,” he added.

Watson also backed Rohit and Virat to come good in the 50-over format despite their ongoing struggles against the red-ball. “I don’t think it [current poor form] will really play a part at all with Rohit and Virat’s impact in one-day cricket. It’s going to be different conditions. One-day cricket does really free them both as well,” said Watson.

