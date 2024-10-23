Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Injured Osaka to miss remainder of season

Injured Osaka to miss remainder of season

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
AP , PTI |

The Hong Kong Open, set to begin on October 28, announced on its social media channels on Monday that the four-time Grand Slam singles champion was not only withdrawing from the tournament but also ending her season early

Injured Osaka to miss remainder of season

Naomi Osaka. Pic/AFP

Injured Osaka to miss remainder of season
Naomi Osaka will miss the remainder of the WTA tour due to a back injury. The Hong Kong Open, set to begin on October 28, announced on its social media channels on Monday that the four-time Grand Slam singles champion was not only withdrawing from the tournament but also ending her season early. The WTA also made the announcement on its website.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



