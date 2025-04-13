Officials reported that two ballistic missiles hit the centre of the city around 10.15 am (local time), just as people were gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday. Videos shared on official channels showed bodies lying amid debris and smoke in the heart of the city

Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Sumy claimed lives of over 20 people. Representational pic

Listen to this article Deadly missile strike by Russia kills over 20 killed in Sumy city of Ukraine x 00:00

More than 20 people lost their lives in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, officials said.

The officials reported that two ballistic missiles hit the centre of the city around 10.15 am (local time), just as people were gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Videos shared on official channels showed bodies lying amid debris and smoke in the heart of the city, reported news agency AP.

"On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media. "Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths,' the mayor added.

As a result of the brutal attack, at least 21 people were killed, the Prosecutor General's Office said, citing initial investigation results. An additional 83 people were injured, including seven children, according to a statement by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on social media.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that rescue efforts were still underway and stated that "dozens" had been killed in the double missile attack.

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy urges international community to respond to the attack

"According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people," he said.

According to AP, Zelenskyy also urged the international community to respond to the attack.

"Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves," he said.

The strike took place less than a day after the top diplomats of Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, highlighting the difficulties in reaching a resolution to the three-year-long Russia-Ukraine war.

The foreign ministers of both the countries addressed separate events at the annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, just a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential paths to peace, AP reported.

"The Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that Moscow would provide the U.S., Turkey and international bodies with a list of Kyiv's attacks during the past three weeks.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, strongly disputed that assertion, stating on Saturday that Russia had launched "almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 (exploding) drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, mostly at civilians," since agreeing to the limited pause on strikes.

(Inputs from AP)