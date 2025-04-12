UK announces more support for Ukraine

On the eve of the meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said a key issue was “strengthening Ukraine’s air defences”.

A Ukrainian rescuer works to extinguish a fire in Dnipro. Pic/AFP

Britain on Friday announced a “surge” of military support to Ukraine, as the war-ravaged country’s Western backers gathered to drum up more weapons and ammunition to fight off Russia’s invasion and a US envoy flew to Moscow amid ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Britain said that in a joint effort with Norway just over $580 million would be spent to provide hundreds of thousands of military drones, radar systems and anti-tank mines, as well as repair and maintenance contracts to keep Ukrainian armoured vehicles on the battlefield.

Prince Harry meets war victims in Ukraine



Harry (centre) at ‘Superhumans Centre’ in Lviv. Pic/AFP

Prince Harry met with war victims during an unannounced visit to Ukraine as part of his ongoing work with wounded veterans, a spokesperson said. Harry on Thursday visited the Superhumans Centre, an orthopedic clinic in Lviv that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians, to see top-notch services provided in the midst of war. The centre provides prosthetics, reconstructive surgery and psychological help.

