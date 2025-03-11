Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > N Korea fires ballistic missiles as South and US hold military drills

Updated on: 11 March,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

The drills however, saw a pause of live-fire training as Seoul investigates how two of its fighter jets mistakenly bombed a civilian area during a warm-up drill last week. South Korea has bolstered surveillance following the launches

US Army soldiers prepare to cross the Hantan River at a training field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with the North. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
South Korea’s military says North Korea fired several ballistic missiles off the North’s west coast on Monday. The launches came hours after the South Korean and US militaries began their annual drills that North Korea views an invasion rehearsal. 


The drills however, saw a pause of live-fire training as Seoul investigates how two of its fighter jets mistakenly bombed a civilian area during a warm-up drill last week. South Korea has bolstered surveillance following the launches.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


south korea north korea news world news

