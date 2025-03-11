N Korea fires ballistic missiles as South and US hold military drills

The drills however, saw a pause of live-fire training as Seoul investigates how two of its fighter jets mistakenly bombed a civilian area during a warm-up drill last week. South Korea has bolstered surveillance following the launches

US Army soldiers prepare to cross the Hantan River at a training field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with the North. Pic/AFP

South Korea’s military says North Korea fired several ballistic missiles off the North’s west coast on Monday. The launches came hours after the South Korean and US militaries began their annual drills that North Korea views an invasion rehearsal.

The drills however, saw a pause of live-fire training as Seoul investigates how two of its fighter jets mistakenly bombed a civilian area during a warm-up drill last week. South Korea has bolstered surveillance following the launches.

