Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Champions Trophy 2025 No doubt he will be a big absence Dhawan on Jasprit Bumrah

Champions Trophy 2025 | "No doubt he will be a big absence": Dhawan on Jasprit Bumrah

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

While the event starts in Pakistan on Wednesday, India start their campaign a day later with a match against Bangladesh at Dubai

Champions Trophy 2025 |

Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan

Listen to this article
Champions Trophy 2025 | "No doubt he will be a big absence": Dhawan on Jasprit Bumrah
x
00:00

India will feel Jasprit Bumrah’s absence “very strongly” in the Champions Trophy but they still have a great chance to win the tournament considering their recent form and a host of match-winners at their disposal, reckons ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan.


Also Read: "The best thing about bowling to him is you learn a lot of things": Rauf on Virat Kohli


“My concern is they are going to miss Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly,” Dhawan wrote in an ICC column published on Tuesday. While the event starts in Pakistan on Wednesday, India start their campaign a day later with a match against Bangladesh at Dubai. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 shikhar dhawan jasprit bumrah cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK