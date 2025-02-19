Champions Trophy 2025 | "No doubt he will be a big absence": Dhawan on Jasprit Bumrah

While the event starts in Pakistan on Wednesday, India start their campaign a day later with a match against Bangladesh at Dubai

Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan

India will feel Jasprit Bumrah’s absence “very strongly” in the Champions Trophy but they still have a great chance to win the tournament considering their recent form and a host of match-winners at their disposal, reckons ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan.

“My concern is they are going to miss Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly,” Dhawan wrote in an ICC column published on Tuesday. While the event starts in Pakistan on Wednesday, India start their campaign a day later with a match against Bangladesh at Dubai.

