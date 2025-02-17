Breaking News
Bumrah's absence gives Bangladesh glimmer of hope: Imrul Kayes

'Bumrah’s absence gives Bangladesh glimmer of hope': Imrul Kayes

Updated on: 18 February,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

India go into the game as overwhelming favourites as Bangladesh enter the tournament at the back of a long struggling spell in the ODIs

Imrul Kayes

Former Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes reckons the absence of Jasprit Bumrah will provide his team an opportunity to put India’s pace attack under pressure when the two teams open their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20. India go into the game as overwhelming favourites as Bangladesh enter the tournament at the back of a long struggling spell in the ODIs.


Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/Getty Images
“India are a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting line-up. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalise,” Kayes said. Kayes played 39 Tests, 78 ODIs and 14 T20s for Bangladesh.


In Bumrah’s absence, a rusty Mohammed Shami will lead India’s pace attack including Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. “Shami’s inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh,” Kayes noted. Bangladesh will be without veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and out of form batter Litton Das. Kayes said Shakib’s absence is bound to be felt.

“I definitely miss Shakib because he is a very good player. His impact on any match is immense. At the moment, Bangladesh are struggling. They are struggling because if Shakib is not playing, Bangladesh might play an additional spinner. That’s the main problem. “Litton’s form was a big concern for the team. But in the last few BPL matches, he did score some runs. However, Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Tamim have performed better, and I think the team is in good shape in that department,” said Kayes.

bangladesh Team India jasprit bumrah Champions Trophy 2025 mohammed shami sports news cricket news

