Familiar conditions give Rohit Sharma & Co edge as Men in Blue eye Champions Trophy glory for long-awaited 50-over triumph

India skipper Rohit Sharma (right) and coach Gautam Gambhir in Dubai on Sunday. Pic/BCCI

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma’s India eye success in Dubai’s comfort zone x 00:00

The last time India played a Champions Trophy match, they were defeated by their arch-rivals Pakistan in a rather one-sided final at The Oval in London in 2017. That defeat still rankles Indian fans. Thereafter, India narrowly missed out on the 50-over World Cup crown around a year and a half ago when they lost in the final to Australia in front of a record crowd at Ahmedabad. Of course, after that India did go on to win the T20 World Cup with aplomb in the Caribbean, but in 50-over ICC tournaments, they have fallen short a few times. Indian fans now hope that in the upcoming mini version of a 50-over World Cup, the Men in Blue will compensate for those setbacks and bring joy to the faces of millions of followers by winning the Champions Trophy, set to begin in Pakistan and the UAE on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imperative to begin with a bang

The Champions Trophy is not as arduous as the World Cup, with only eight teams in the fray, divided into two groups. Only 15 games are scheduled — four in Dubai and 10 in Pakistan — with the final set to be played either in Lahore or Dubai, depending on whether or not India make it to the title clash. A team will enter the semi-finals after playing just three league games. Thus, this compact version gives little leeway for teams to make a comeback after a poor start. It’s imperative for India to begin with a bang.

India may be without main strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and the form of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under a scanner, yet they will have to get off the blocks with a win in their opening game against Bangladesh on Thursday. Then, after the all-important clash with Pakistan on February 23, India will know exactly what they need to do to advance to the semi-finals when they face New Zealand on March 2. Their semi-final clash will be in Dubai on March 4 against an opponent who would have played all their matches in Pakistan. Thus, India will have an advantage having played all their games at the Dubai International Stadium.

As has been the trend in recent times, India have refrained from playing warm-up games before their campaign. They have preferred high-octane practice sessions at the ICC Academy ground close to the main stadium, whereas Bangladesh played a warm-up match against Pakistan Shaheens here on Monday. How much of a difference that is going to make is difficult to tell. The good thing is that the Indian players are well acclimatised to the conditions in Dubai, as they have regularly played tournaments here, including the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup and the IPL in the UAE.

What bothers them is the absence of Bumrah, and fitness issues surrounding Rishabh Pant, who was reportedly hurt on his dodgy knee during practice on Sunday, and Mohammed Shami, who donned a knee cap while going through his drills at the ICC Academy on Monday. As luck would have it, KL Rahul is the preferred wicketkeeper while Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana along with all-rounder Hardik Panyda form the pace bowling trio. With spin bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel along with Kuldeep Yadav, the team has enough arsenal to cover any minor fitness concerns regarding Pant and Shami.

Batters back in form

The advantage for India is that, well before the tournament, they are sure of their playing XI for the opening game, barring any last minute injuries. They have arrived here after clean sweeping England in a three-match ODI series, which has set their house in order, the biggest being the return to form of Rohit and Virat. Rahul has also found his batting form which has put a stamp on him being the No. 1 wicketkeeper. Other players, including Hardik, Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep and Axar, also had strong outings. But the player to come out of the series with flying colours was vice-captain Shubhman Gill. All this augurs well for the Men in Blue as they attempt to regain the Champions Trophy, a title they last won in 2013 under MS Dhoni.

Mohd Yousuf feels Pakistan will have edge over India

As Pakistan prepare to host its first ICC event in 29 years, the legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf has expressed his excitement and confidence in the national team’s ability to perform well on home soil. India will be playing their matches in Dubai.

India are seen as a formidable opponent, but Yousuf believes Pakistan have the advantage of playing on home turf. “India have a balanced side. Pakistan have the edge because they are playing in home conditions. But they have to play calculated cricket in the tournament.”

2013

The year India last won the Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni’s men beat England by five runs in final at Birmingham