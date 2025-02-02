By securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

During the BCCI Awards 2025 in Mumbai on Saturday, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recalled the time when he realised that his team had won the T20 World Cup 2024 which was played in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Summarising the ICC T20 World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the final by seven runs. Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

After the T20 WC triumph, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the skipper in the shortest format of the game. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue clean-sweeped the Sri Lankan side in the three-match series.

Speaking about the BCCI Awards 2025, India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana were the notable winners at the Naman Awards 2025.

