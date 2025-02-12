Team India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash will take place on February 23 and the "Men in Blue" will conclude the group stage matches with the clash against New Zealand on March 2

Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: ICC)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: Team India veteran Shikhar Dhawan named as the official ambassador of the event x 00:00

Former Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been named the official ambassador for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Known for his unmatched consistency and stunning performances, the left-hander's appointment is a fitting tribute to his remarkable career in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being India's highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy and overall third, Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the iconic players of the event. Having featured in two editions of the Champions Trophy, the former left-handed batsman has garnered 701 runs including three centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan holds the record of being the only player to win two consecutive "Golden Bats" in the event. He was also named the "Player of the Tournament" in the 2013 edition. Apart from these achievements, the left-hander holds the record for the most number of centuries in the Champions Trophy history.

Also Read: "No Cricket until terrorism ends": Shikhar Dhawan on India's stance of not playing in Pakistan

"Some of my most cherished cricketing memories come from playing in the Champions Trophy, and I'm thrilled to be a part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as an ambassador, In the coming weeks, we will see the world's best teams pouring their heart and soul into every match, with everything they have worked for on the line. It is a tournament full of passion, pride, and determination, and that's what makes it such a thrilling and emotional journey for everyone involved," said Dhawan.

Dhawan's involvement as an Ambassador will see him promote the spirit of the competition, and highlight the excitement and intensity of the Champions Trophy. With a legacy built on outstanding performances in the tournament, Dhawan's presence promises to further elevate the tournament's prestige.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to be one of the most thrilling editions yet, and with Shikhar Dhawan announced as the ambassador, cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the competition.

Team India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash will take place on February 23 and the "Men in Blue" will conclude the group stage matches with the clash against New Zealand on March 2.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

(With ANI Inputs)