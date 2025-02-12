"No Cricket until terrorism ends": Shikhar Dhawan on India's stance of not playing in Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan's statements reinforce the national interest over sporting engagements. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, India has decided not to travel to Pakistan and will play all their matches in Dubai

Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has backed the "Men in Blue" decision of not travelling to Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 by stating that cricket should not 'take priority when it comes to national security.

"No, I don't think so. Cricket shouldn't come before our country's stand. Until terrorism ends, there should be no cricket in Pakistan," Shikhar Dhawan said, speaking exclusively to ANI.

Following the political tensions between India and Pakistan, Shikhar Dhawan said that the decisions should be taken by the highest level of governance and are not in the control of the players.

"First, the governments need to be on the same page. Then it comes down to the cricket boards, and finally to the players. Players don't have much say in these matters. If our country has taken a stand that we will not play in Pakistan, then we stand by it," he said.

Pakistan has expressed frustration over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) growing influence in the international circuit and also argued that India's strong financial condition allows it to dominate the ICC's decisions.

However, Dhawan remained unfazed by such complaints.

"No worries, let it be," he said, dismissing the concerns.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, India has decided not to travel to Pakistan and will play all their matches in Dubai. This move aligns with India's long-standing policy of not engaging in bilateral cricket with Pakistan outside of ICC tournaments.

Shikhar Dhawan's statements reinforce the national interest over sporting engagements.

He represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte. In 167 ODI appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries. In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, Dhawan played 122 First-Class cricket matches and handsomely scored 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties. In List A, Dhawan played 302 matches and scored a whopping 12,074 runs at an average of 43.90. His remarkable statistics are further glistened by 30 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

(With ANI Inputs)