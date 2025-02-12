Rashid Latif raised the question. He said even Naseem Shah has not been able to deliver consistently despite being with the national team for a long time across formats

Rashid Latif. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "I have concerns over the form of pacers Shaheen, Naseem": Former Pak captain Rashid Latif x 00:00

Former skipper Rashid Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to overhaul the side's pace attack and to look beyond Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah as he felt that they were not contributing enough.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Afridi and Shah are set to lead the pace attack of Pakistan.

"When was the last time Afridi delivered a match-winning performance?"

"Naseem has also not contributed significantly to Pakistan's success," the former wicketkeeper-batsman said in an interview during a channel. He said the defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing tri-series opener was an example of how in recent times the pacers had not delivered for Pakistan. "I have concerns over the form of Shaheen, Naseem and others and I feel they have not performed as expected."

Rashid Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to find new fast bowlers and hold the senior bowlers accountable for their poor performances.

He felt that players like Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha are frequently criticised, while senior players like Afridi, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Rizwan rarely face scrutiny for their performances. "No one is talking about these players' lacklustre performances," Rashid Latif said.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, legendary Javed Miandad noted that the national selectors were depending heavily on the pace attack for the marquee event.

"I am hopeful that the pace bowlers will deliver when it matters for us in this tournament. We have just one specialist spinner and the rest are not regular spinners," Miandad said.

(With PTI Inputs)