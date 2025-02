The former BCCI secretary and ICC chairman Jay Shah took to X to make the announcement. The initiative was supported by several Indian players, including Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article India, England wear green armbands to support BCCI's "Donate Organs, Save Lives" campaign x 00:00

In the ongoing third ODI between India and England, both teams wore green armbands to support the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) initiative of "Donate Organs, Save Lives" campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI informed this in a statement shortly after the commencement of the match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI's initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah," the BCCI release stated.

The former BCCI secretary and ICC chairman Jay Shah took to X to make the announcement.

Shah wrote on X, "On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative "Donate Organs, Save Lives."

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Alongside Cummins, Hazlewood, this pacer has opted out of Australia's squad

"Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all the gift of life."

"One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let's come together and make a difference!" he added. Taking to X:

On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative - "Donate Organs, Save Lives."



Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 10, 2025

The initiative was supported by several Indian players, including Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill. "Score the ultimate century. Your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count," Kohli said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Gill added: "Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs."

Other Team India players to support the initiative were batsman Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

"One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity," Iyer said.

Rahul added: "Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate your organs can be the match-winning moment in someone's life. Be a hero off the field too."

(With PTI Inputs)