Australia's Champions Trophy 2025 squad will also miss out on the likes of Marcus Stoinis who retired from the ODIs and Mitchell Marsh who was previously sidelines following his back issue. Mitchell Starc will also miss out on the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Colombo

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: Alongside Cummins, Hazlewood, this pacer has opted out of Australia's squad x 00:00

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Australia will miss the services of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The duo have been joined by fellow teammate Mitchell Starc.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Pat Cummins and Hazlewood are dealing with ankle and side and calf injuries, respectively, Mitchell Starc has opted out citing personal reasons.

Steve Smith will captain the Australia team in the Champions Trophy 2025 after standing in for Cummins during their two-Test thrashing of Sri Lanka this month.

Additionally, Australia's Champions Trophy 2025 squad will also miss out on the likes of Marcus Stoinis who retired from the ODIs and Mitchell Marsh who was previously sidelines following his back issue.

Also Read: England opt to bowl against India in 3rd ODI

"The squad has changed significantly over the past month on the back of some untimely injuries and the retirement of Marcus Stoinis," said chief selector George Bailey. "The upside of that is that we have been able to call on players who have had international exposure and success over the past 12 months.

"A strong core of some our most experienced players will provide a strong foundation in our attempt to win this edition of the Champions Trophy," he added. "We have a range of options to shape the playing XI within the tournament depending on the opposition and conditions we face." Starc was the only member of the "Big Three" fast bowling attack to play all seven Tests against India and Sri Lanka across the current Australian summer. Bailey said he respected Starc's decision, with the reasons for his withdrawal to remain private. "Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia," he said.

"His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament."

Mitchell Starc will also miss out on the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the loss of Australia's long-time pace attack has opened the door for the likes of Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis. Aaron Hardie takes over as the seaming all-rounder while emerging leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha was included to complement Adam Zampa. The eight-nation Champions Trophy, between February 19 and March 9, will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Australia squad:



Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

(With AFP Inputs)