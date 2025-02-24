"Today cricket has finished in Pakistan": Ahmed Shehzad

Following Pakistan's second consecutive loss in the Champions Trophy 2025, Ahmed Shehzad launched a scathing attack on the Men in Green

Ahmed Shehzad (Pic: File Pic)

Following India's stunning victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, former cricketer Ahmed Shehzad said that today, cricket is finished in the nation.

In a crucial match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan, India legend Virat Kohli smashed a match-winning century and helped the side register a comfortable win over their arch-rivals.

"People say that the team doesn't have a system where players are selected through favouritism, but they do. We've seen it. We know everything. We'll tell the truth to the whole world unless we feel that you're going towards the right direction. There was only one sport left in Pakistan. That was cricket. Today, that has also finished," Ahmed Shehzad said while speaking at the show on Geo.tv.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan also suffered a loss in their opening match against New Zealand.

Further, former pacer Mohammed Amir also shared his insights by saying that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should not consider Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the criteria for the selection of players in the national side.

"I request PCB that PSL should not be a criteria for national team selection. The top performers from domestic Cricket should be your priority and not the PSL," Mohammed Amir said.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi also shared his thoughts on national team's performance where he said that if the team will play the match from 1980-90 mindset in 2025 then they will eventually go on to lose the match.

"I knew this is going to happen. If you play cricket from 1980-90 mindset in 2025 then you will definetely lose the game. According to me after 2017 whatever ICC events have come, there is nothing for Pakistan but we always talk about our preparations. We don't know which team to play in our home conditions. We didn't attack during the time of our bowling. If you have to win against big teams you have to play with an attacking approach," Shahid Afridi said while speaking on Samaa TV.

Following the loss against India, Pakistan will keep a close eye on Bangladesh's match. The "Green Shirts" will hope that Bangladesh will defeat New Zealand which will eventually keep Pakistan's hopes alive. Or else, if Kiwis win the match against the "Bengal Tigers", they it would be them joining Team India for the qualification round for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy 2025 hosts now return to home soil from Dubai in preparation for Thursday's showdown against the Tigers. India, meanwhile, will take on New Zealand in the final group-stage game on Sunday, March 2.

(With ANI Inputs)