Shahid Afridi (Pic: File Pic)

"India has more match-winners, its strength lies in middle and lower-order": Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi feels that India is a much stronger side and they have more match-winners compared to that of India. He feels that the best way to nullify the advantage is to put in a collective effort.

The "Green Shirts" are in a must-win situation when they will take on India in their next Champions Trophy 2025 encounter.

Team India on the other hand will enter the clash after securing a stunning victory over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener.

"If we talk about match-winners, I'd say that India has more match-winners compared to Pakistan. A match-winner is someone who knows how to win the game single-handedly. Right now, we don't have such players in Pakistan," former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi said on JioHotstar's 'Greatest Rivalry Returns' episode.

Shahid Afridi said that India's middle and lower-order had played crucial roles in their win whereas the same could not be said for Pakistan.

"India's strength lies in its middle and lower order, which has been winning them matches. For a long time, we have been giving opportunities to players, but no one has stepped up consistently.

"Some have performed in a few games, but we don't have players who have sustained their performance for a year, two years, or across 50-60 matches. That's where we are a little weaker compared to India, which is very strong in this area."

Afridi said every player on Pakistan's side will have to give his best in order to overcome the arch-rivals. "The key to winning against India is collective performance -- whether it's the batsmen, bowlers, or spinners -- everyone's contribution is crucial."

On the other hand, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that Pakistan will have an advantage in the clash as they have played a lot of cricket in Dubai.

Pakistan were forced to play their home games in the UAE following the militant attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009.

"I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well. On slower wickets, Indian and Pakistani players are among the best, who have always played spin well," said Yuvraj.

While agreeing with Afridi that India had more match-winners, Yuvraj added that adapting to the situation and not letting pressure overwhelm the cricketers would play a bigger role in the clash.

"You talk about match-winners, yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away."

"The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it's about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country," said Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj stated that captain Rohit Sharma's form wasn't a big concern as he is a proven match-winner along with Virat Kohli.

"Rohit Sharma, whether in form or out of form, it doesn't matter to me. I would always back my match-winners. In ODI cricket, especially in white-ball formats, he has been India's biggest match-winner as a batsman, alongside Virat Kohli.

"If Rohit is struggling but still gets runs, that's dangerous for the opposition. If he's in form, he will score a century in 60 balls. That's his quality, once he gets going, he's not just hitting fours, he's clearing the ropes with sixes.

"He is also one of the best players of the short ball. Even if someone bowls at 145-150 kmph, Rohit has the ability to hook it effortlessly. His strike rate is always between 120-140, and on his day, he can single-handedly win you the game," added Yuvraj.

(With PTI Inputs)