CM says no issue with central agency; junior doctors question 7-day deadline

Doctors protest in Delhi against sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata; (bottom right) CM Mamata Banerjee addresses media after meeting parents the doctor. Pics/PTI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will hand over the RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe to the CBI if the police are unable to solve the case by Sunday.

However, the j unior doctors at the hospital questioned why Banerjee set a seven-day deadline for solving the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee, asserting they would continue their strike until their demands are met. Banerjee also said she wants the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

“I want the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. If they are not able to crack the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the CBI. I don’t have an issue with the central agency taking over, but its success rate is low,” she told reporters.

The CM made a mention of a few high-profile cases that the CBI could not solve. The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case. Banerjee said the family members of the deceased doctor suspect that an insider was involved.

10 govt hospitals in Delhi on indefinite strike

Ten government hospitals in Delhi have begun an indefinite strike, halting all elective services, in response to the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata.

The Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB, IHBAS, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, and National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases Hospital are participating in the strike, which began at 9 am, according to a statement by the RDA.

According to the RDA, during the indefinite strike, all OPDs, operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring that urgent patient care remains unaffected.

Principal resigns; services disrupted

Facing backlash over the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to staff. Across state, hospital services were disrupted as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their ceasework for the fourth consecutive day, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the doctor’s death. Ghosh’s decision comes a day after the West Bengal government removed the medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth.

Priyanka urges TMC to ensure justice

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal to take strict action and ensure justice in the case of alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The body of a woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday. In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said.

