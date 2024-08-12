Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: NCW team visits city to meet cops, family of deceased

Updated on: 12 August,2024 06:54 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

The post-graduate trainee doctor's body was discovered Friday morning in a seminar hall at RG Kar Hospital. Following the incident, a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in conjunction with the investigation.

Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Following the Kolkata doctor rape-murder, a two-member team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) arrived in Kolkata on Monday. The incident happened at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's capital city and it has caused a huge uproar.  The team, led by Delina Khongdup, went directly to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar to meet with officers investigating the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, reported PTI. 


According to the report, Khongdup described the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case as "very unfortunate" and one of the most terrible atrocities in recent history, pointing out that similar instances have occurred in West Bengal. She remarked, "We will meet with police officials today and see the victim's parents. We'll then head to the hospital where the crime occurred."




"This is a very unfortunate incident and one of the most heinous crimes in recent times. Such incidents have been happening in West Bengal. We will be meeting the police officers today, and also visit the parents of the victim. We will then go to the hospital where the crime took place," said Khogdup while speaking to the media per the PTI report. 

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mamata vows CBI probe if police fail to crack case by Sunday

As the public outrage and ongoing strike by junior doctors at RG Kar Hospital over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder is intensifying, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pledged to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation if the police fail to solve the case by August 18. 

Meanwhile, supporting the cease work, junior doctors, interns and postgraduate trainees at other state-run medical establishments across the state including in Maharashtra have vowed to continue their agitation until the culprits are brought to justice. Several medical professionals from other states including Maharashtra have announced strikes as well. 

Meanwhile, at least three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed with the Calcutta High Court, requesting that the inquiry in Kolkata doctor rape-murder be moved to the CBI. The petitions will be heard on Tuesday by a division bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam.

