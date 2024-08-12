Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Maharashtra resident doctors' group announces strike

Updated on: 12 August,2024 06:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

All elective services in hospitals across Maharashtra will be halted from Tuesday. All emergency services will be continued as usual," the Central MARD said

Resident doctors protest against in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Resident doctors of Maharashtra announced an indefinite strike from Tuesday to show solidarity with their colleagues who are protesting across the nation against the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, reported the PTI.


A post graduate trainee was allegedly raped-murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.



The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime, as per West Bengal police.


"All elective services in hospitals across Maharashtra will be halted from Tuesday. All emergency services will be continued as usual," the Central MARD (Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors) said in a statement issued on Monday, according to the PTI.

"In solidarity with our colleagues, we support the nationwide halting of elective services which will include OPDs, elective OTs, ward duties, lab services and academic duties starting from Tuesday," said the Central Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors statement, which sought an impartial and transparent investigation in the Kolkata incident, as per the PTI.

The statement said authorities must speed up the formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improve security measures, including deployment of fully functional CCTVs and well equipped guards for better safety of healthcare workers, apart from providing quality hostels and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.

The statement said the decision (to halt work) was not easy but was necessary to ensure demands were met and also urged local Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors units in the state to join the stir, the PTI reported.

Resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Cooper, KEM, Nair and Sion hospitals (BMC MARD) also announced indefinite strike to show solidarity with Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), the statement said, the news agency reported on Monday.

"We strongly condemn this barbaric act and demand the perpetrators be swiftly identified and brought to justice. Resident doctors will render their services in emergency duties to ensure patient care is not compromised during this period," the statement said, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

