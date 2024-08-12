Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2024 02:11 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will hand over the Kolkata doctor murder probe to the CBI if police fail to solve the case by Sunday.

Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata doctor murder: Will hand over probe to CBI if police fail to solve case by Aug 18, says Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will hand over the RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe to the CBI if police fail to solve the case by Sunday.


Banerjee also said she wants the case to be tried in a fast-track court.



“If the police are unable to solve this by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI. However, the success rate of the central probe agency is very low,” Banerjee told reporters here after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.


The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

