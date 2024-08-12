The incident occurred on the night of August 11-12, when a group of smugglers armed with sharp weapons attacked BSF forces from the Chandnichak Border Outpost of the 115th Battalion on the South Bengal Frontier.

Representative image

Listen to this article Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal x 00:00

A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) troops during a self-defence incident along the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district, West Bengal. The incident occurred on the night of August 11-12, when a group of smugglers armed with sharp weapons attacked BSF forces from the Chandnichak Border Outpost of the 115th Battalion on the South Bengal Frontier, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The smugglers attempted to smuggle contraband items, but the jawans foiled the attempt by firing in self-defence, ultimately driving the assailants back," said the BSF in a statement. "In this retaliatory action, the border guarding force said, one Bangladeshi smuggler was killed. Sharp weapons and contraband items were recovered during a search of the area," they added per the ANI report.

According to the report, the deceased smuggler, Abdullah from Rishipara village in Bangladesh, had unlawfully crossed the border to collect a shipment of bidi leaves. The BSF said that when confronted, the smugglers attacked the jawans, causing them to shoot fire in self-defence. Sharp weapons and contraband were found on the scene.

BSF officials mentioned that similar incidents have occurred in the region, with smugglers frequently attacking BSF personnel. Meetings have been held with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to address the ongoing issue, but no significant action has been taken to curb these attacks, the report added.

"The company commander, who was on patrol duty, immediately reached the spot and, along with the jawans, searched the area. They recovered six bundles of bidi leaves and found one Bangladeshi smuggler injured in the jungle. He was taken to the government hospital in Mahesil, Murshidabad, where he later died during treatment," the BSF added.

AK Arya, DIG and spokesperson for the BSF South Bengal Frontier, praised the jawans' bravery and vigilance in protecting the border, despite the hurdles faced by regular smuggling attempts and a lack of tangible action by the BGB.

"Despite frequent flag meetings with the BGB to alert them about the ongoing attacks and illegal infiltration by Bangladeshi criminals, no concrete action has been taken. This inaction has emboldened the smugglers and criminals. Nevertheless, our jawans remain steadfast in protecting our borders and ensuring the security of our nation under all circumstances," Arya said.