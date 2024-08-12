Breaking News
BSF Meghalaya nabs 7 Bangladeshi nationals near international border

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Shillong
mid-day online correspondent |

BSF Meghalaya has assessed and heightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, adopting a multi-tier dominance strategy

BSF Meghalaya nabs 7 Bangladeshi nationals near international border

Representational Image

BSF Meghalaya nabs 7 Bangladeshi nationals near international border
In a well-planned operation carried out on August 10, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian facilitators at a checkpoint, said BSF in a statement on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.


In view of ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, BSF Meghalaya has assessed and heightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, adopting a multi-tier dominance strategy.



All the apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants with Indian facilitators were handed over to the concerned police station for further disposal and legal action, added BSF, reported ANI.


Earlier, BSF apprehended two smugglers and seized cattle and phenedyl bottles in a recent operation at the international border, reported ANI.

Additionally, BSF also nabbed 11 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India--two each from the Bengal and Tripura borders, and seven from the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border.

"BSF field formations, in a special drive on the International Border, in the last 24 hrs, during Ops Alert have apprehended 2 smugglers on the border and seized Cattle & Phensedyl bottles in West Bengal. Besides, in other operations, 11 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended on the border while infiltrating into India i.e. 2 each from the Bengal and Tripura border and seven from the Meghalaya border with Bangladesh," as per a press release from the BSF, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police apprehended five Bangladeshi citizens, including four women, on Sunday. who were illegally residing in the Navi Mumbai area, reported ANI.

The police acted upon information received by them, after which the Anti Human Trafficking Cell of Navi Mumbai Police raided a residential building in the Koparkhairane area, reported ANI.

The Bangladeshi citizens were identified as Mayra Aslam Malik, Naseema Begum Bakkam Ghazi, Fatima Fazlu Khan, Firoza Shahadat Mulla, alias Firoza Aneesh Sheikh and Aneesh Asruddin Sheikh, reported ANI.

An officer of Koparkhairane Police Station said that during the interrogation of the intruders, it was found that all of them had entered India with the help of fake documents, reported ANI.

All four women used to work as domestic maids in nearby houses, while the 38-year-old man used to do painting work here, the police added, reported ANI.

Later, a case has been registered against the intruders by the police. 

(With inputs from ANI)

