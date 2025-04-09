Kesari Chapter 2: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, starring Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar, has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification

Kesari Chapter 2 poster

Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 gets 'A' certificate from CBFC: Here's the runtime of the film

Kesari Chapter 2: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, starring Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, and R. Madhavan, is all set to hit theatres, and just days before the release of the film, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted it an A certificate. The movie has received a clean chit with a runtime of about 145 minutes and 6 seconds, which is approximately two hours and 15 minutes.

As per the CBFC website, the certificate was given to the Akshay Kumar-starrer on April 9, 2025. The adult rating is likely due to the film's theme and the intense, graphic portrayal of one of the darkest chapters in Indian history. The movie explores the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the aftermath that followed.

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, questioning a British officer about whether a warning was given to the public gathered at Jallianwala Bagh before shots were fired at those protesting against the Rowlatt Act. The trailer proceeds to show Nair making a strong case against the Crown. This is when the British bring in a defending lawyer (R. Madhavan) to represent their side. What follows is a passionate courtroom drama between the power-packed actors. Ananya Panday plays a female lawyer—a rarity back then. She has only one dialogue in the trailer and appears to be part of Nair’s team.

In the trailer, Akshay can be seen using the 'F' word. Reacting to that at the trailer launch event, Akshay said, “Haan, maine yeh word use kiya. But kamaal ki baat yeh hai ki aapne yeh cheez dekhi, par jo word use kiya tha ‘you are still a slave,’ that was not a big gaali for you? I think usse badi gaali nahi ho sakti. I would have been happy if you had said they used the word ‘slave’ rather than talking about ‘f* you.’ Because according to me, at that time, if they had shot with a gun also, it would have looked insignificant.”

About Kesari 2

Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The first part, released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi—a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.