The Calcutta High Court directed police to hand over all documents related to the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case to CBI by 10 am on Wednesday.

Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Probe into case transferred to CBI x 00:00

The investigation of the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case on Tuesday was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Calcutta High Court directed police to hand over all documents related to the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case to CBI by 10 am on Wednesday. The HC was hearing three Public Interest Litigations filed over the case when it asked the case to be handed over.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had vowed that she would transfer the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case to the central probe agency if the Kolkata police failed to solve the case by August 18.

This is breaking news, further details awaited