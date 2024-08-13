Resident doctors of government hospitals in Mumbai went on an indefinite strike to protest against the brutal sexual assault and murder of a Kolkata doctor. The strike paralysed services in OPDs (out-patient departments) and affected non-emergency surgeries

Medical students and doctors take part in a candle light protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Mumbai, Monday. PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata sexual assault, murder case: Doctors in Mumbai join protests x 00:00

Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest against the brutal sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The strike paralysed services in OPDs (out-patient departments) and affected non-emergency surgeries.

On Tuesday, the doctors from Mumbai hospitals joined in the protests.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Doctors and medical students protest at Nair Hospital in Mumbai.



FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) calls for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from today, August 13, as a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a woman… pic.twitter.com/nS5SxD89qB — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which said, "The strike will not be lifted until justice is served and our demands are met."

VIDEO | Maharashtra: "The incident that happened in RG Kar Medical College is very pathetic. It feels very sad to think that women (doctors) are not safe even in hospitals. Our family members think that we are very safe here, but this is very shocking for them as well," says one… pic.twitter.com/7nlLlbd2Rh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2024

The association on Monday announced an extension of its indefinite strike after a meeting with Union health ministry officials failed to reach any resolution.

"I, along with the association members and doctors, met with the Union health minister's team on Monday. As no resolution was reached regarding the demands, the strike will continue for another day," Mathur had said.

He had also clarified that emergency services would continue to function.

The same day, the resident doctors of Maharashtra also decided to join and announced an indefinite strike from Tuesday to show solidarity with their colleagues who are protesting across the nation against the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, reported the PTI.

"All elective services in hospitals across Maharashtra will be halted from Tuesday. All emergency services will be continued as usual," the Central MARD (Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors) said in a statement issued on Monday, according to the PTI.

"In solidarity with our colleagues, we support the nationwide halting of elective services which will include OPDs, elective OTs, ward duties, lab services and academic duties starting from Tuesday," said the Central MARD statement, which sought an impartial and transparent investigation in the Kolkata incident, as per the PTI.

The statement said authorities must speed up the formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improve security measures, including deployment of fully functional CCTVs and well equipped guards for better safety of healthcare workers, apart from providing quality hostels and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.

The decision (to halt work) was not easy but was necessary to ensure demands were met and also urged local Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors units in the state to join the stir, the PTI reported quoting the statement.

Resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Cooper, KEM, Nair and Sion hospitals (BMC MARD) also announced indefinite strike to show solidarity with Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), the statement said, the news agency reported on Monday.

"We strongly condemn this barbaric act and demand the perpetrators be swiftly identified and brought to justice. Resident doctors will render their services in emergency duties to ensure patient care is not compromised during this period," the statement said, according to the PTI.

