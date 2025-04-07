Breaking News
Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande defends amended Waqf Law, calls legal challenge an attempt to create 'fake narrative'

Updated on: 07 April,2025 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande dismissed opposition to the amended Waqf Law, saying the bill passed after parliamentary debate and committee review cannot be legally challenged. She accused critics of creating public confusion

Manisha Kayande. File pic

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande has strongly criticised the Opposition parties and organisations challenging the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, asserting that their legal challenge is unlikely to hold ground as the legislation was passed through due Parliamentary process. 


Speaking to ANI, Kayande defended the law and dismissed the objections raised by various political and religious groups, stating that the bill had undergone significant scrutiny, including a review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). “The bill has been passed in Parliament with a majority, after hours of discussion, and after a JPC in which each party was given a chance to put in suggestions,” she said. “How can their case stand in court when the bill has been passed in the House, the highest authority to make laws? They are merely trying to create confusion among people by setting a false narrative,” Kayande told ANI.


Her remarks come in response to a series of petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the amended Waqf Act. As per ANI, several political figures and Islamic organisations have raised concerns over the constitutional validity of the amendments.


The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, regarded as one of the largest bodies of Islamic scholars in the country, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the legality of the law. Prominent leaders such as AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have also joined the legal challenge, voicing fears that the amendments may undermine minority rights and autonomy over religious endowments.

According to ANI, President Droupadi Murmu granted her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, on 5 April. The former was cleared by the Lok Sabha following an extensive debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 against. The Rajya Sabha later passed the bill with 128 votes supporting it and 95 opposed.

The new Waqf Act is aimed at reforming the administration of waqf properties, improving governance structures, and introducing scientific methods for property surveys, registration, and dispute resolution. The repeal of the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was part of a broader initiative to modernise legal provisions surrounding religious charitable endowments.

(With inputs from ANI) 

