Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Midnight attack at hospital

A storage room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that was vandalised by unidentified miscreants; (left) a nurse takes stock of a vandalised emergency ward. Pics/PTI

Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob. A police vehicle and a few two-wheelers at the spot were also damaged in the incident, they said.

Some police officers were injured in the violence, an officer said. “We have an adequate number of personnel posted outside the hospital, and they have been instructed to tackle the situation accordingly,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police told PTI.

Spurred by the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign, which gained momentum through social media, the protests began at 11.55 pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata. Later, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal reached the spot at around 2 am.



Vandalised police vehicle

Shameful to society: Governor

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that the vandalism in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here is a shame to civil society. Unidentified miscreants vandalised a part of the hospital where a woman doctor was found dead allegedly after being raped last week. Bose paid a visit to the Hospital on Thursday afternoon to take stock of the situation. He spoke to the agitating doctors there and expressed concern over the security of women in the state.



Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the state-run hospital

FORDA resumes strike after backlash from docs

A resident doctors’ federation on Thursday announced to continue its protest here, a day after medics slammed it for calling off the agitation following the health ministry’s verbal assurance to meet its demands, including bringing a law to curb attacks on medical personnel. The announcement by the FORDA came after Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) of many hospitals on Wednesday accused it of taking the decision to end the protest without consulting them and “backstabbing” the medical fraternity.

