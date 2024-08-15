Following the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, several women across the country from other professions have highlighted the urgent need for safety at the workplace to ensure equal opportunities and growth

Doctors protest against the Kolkata sexual assault, murder incident in Noida on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The Kolkata case has again brought to the fore the issue of women`s safety at workplace Women across sectors work late at night and have now stated their concerns over safety Speedy trial, higher conviction rate are the need of the hour, say working professionals

The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata has shaken the conscience of the country. Doctors nationwide have resorted to protests and strikes to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee working at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the West Bengal capital. On Thursday, the women in Bengal took midnight marches to stand in solidarity with the victim.