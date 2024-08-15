Shatrughan Sinha praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her as a woman of substance and a symbol of women empowerment

Shatrughan Sinha. File Pic

BJP is always desperate to attack CM Mamata Banerjee: TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of being 'desperate and frustrated' in its continuous attacks on CM Mamata Banerjee over incidents in the state, reported the ANI.

Shatrughan Sinha praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her as a woman of substance and a symbol of women empowerment.

He said that Mamata Banerjee was an example of 'women empowerment' who faced numerous challenges to achieve success as a leader and said that the entire nation takes pride in her accomplishments, according to the ANI.

"There is only one woman CM in the entire country and we talk about women empowerment. Mamata Banerjee is a woman of substance and she has struggled a lot to reach this position. She proved herself as a successful leader. The entire country is proud of her," Shatrughan Sinha said while speaking to ANI.

"We have noticed this thing about the BJP. They become very desperate and frustrated and always attack. They directly blame the CM. Even in the Sandeshkhali incident, the CM was directly attacked and attempts were made to defame her. She was told to resign and insulting remarks were made against her. This is very shameful," Sinha claimed, as per the ANI.

The statement follows after the public outrage and protests over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a statement condemning the violence and stated that such vandalism with impunity points to anarchy.

The IMA lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, saying that the state government is directly responsible for this collapse of public order.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had on Wednesday accused CM Mamata Banerjee of mishandling the situation by delaying the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which he argued would have ensured a more impartial investigation. The BJP leader criticized Kolkata Police for their initial response to the incident, claiming that they failed to register an FIR and instead categorized the case as an "unnatural death."

(with ANI inputs)