Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI gets polygraph test nod on ex-principal

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

The central agency also got permission from another city court to conduct a polygraph test on Ghosh and five others in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee inside the hospital earlier this month.

Ghosh was removed from post of the principal of the RG Kar hospital after the rape and murder that sparked nationwide outrage and cease work by junior doctors in the facility which is still continuing.

The high court’s decision to transfer the case to CBI came in response to a petition by a former deputy superintendent of the facility, Akhtar Ali, who sought a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during the tenure of Ghosh.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks.

Broken door bolt under CBI scanner

The CBI is concentrating on how the crime was executed without any hindrance in the facility’s seminar hall where the door’s tower bolt was found broken, an officer said. CBI officials are also trying to find out if someone was stationed outside the seminar hall to ensure that the crime went undisturbed, official said, adding that the investigators are analysing CCTV footage to confirm it.

FORDA suspends strike after 11 days

After the SC made an appeal, FORDA temporarily suspended its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata but said it will review their position in two weeks. Earlier in the day, while making an impassioned appeal to the protesting doctors across the country, the apex court asked the protesting medics to get back to work, saying justice and medicine cannot be stopped.

