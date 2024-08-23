Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC rips into cops over doctor’s death cover-up

Post-mortem before FIR: Court fumes as rape-murder case timeline unravels

A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo moto case. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed extremely disturbing the Kolkata Police’s delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. It also asked doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin.

Questioning the sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by police, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it was very surprising that the postmortem of the deceased was conducted on August 9 between 6.10 pm to 7.10 pm before the registration of case as unnatural death.

“How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6.10 pm on August 9 and yet the unnatural death information is sent to Tala police station at 11.30 pm on August 9. This is extremely disturbing,” bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

It directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the rape-murder that has shocked the country, to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of the entry. SG Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the top court that the most shocking fact is that the FIR was registered at 11.45 pm after the postgraduate medic was cremated.

IMA to file plea to intervene

The IMA on Thursday decided it will file an interlocutory application to intervene in the Supreme Court’s suo motu case on the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The IMA headquarters is also preparing the documents to appear before the task force formed by the court to formulate a protocol for ensuring safety and security of healthcare professionals. The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered nationwide protests affecting non-emergency services in several facilities.

Three officials transferred

The West Bengal government removed three senior officials of the RG Kar hospital, bowing to the demand of junior doctors who have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in the health facility. As per their demand, former principal doctor Sandip Ghosh, who was shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital as its principal, was also removed from that position, Health Secretary NS Nigam said. The three senior officials of the RGKMCH were transferred to various state-run health facilities, he said.

