Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI considers polygraph test for ex-principal

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Ghosh, who resigned two days after her body was found in a seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9, has already appeared before sleuths of the central probe agency for questioning several times

Personnel stand guard outside CGO complex in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

CBI officers may conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month. Ghosh, who resigned two days after her body was found in a seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9, has already appeared before sleuths of the central probe agency for questioning several times.


“We want to further verify Ghosh’s answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him,” official said. Ghosh was on Tuesday, too, grilled by investigators, as part of its probe into the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee.



CISF inspects Kolkata hospital


A day after the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF at Kar Medical College and Hospital, a team of the central paramilitary force on Wednesday visited the hospital and inspected the security arrangements. The CISF team led by a senior officer reached the hospital in the morning. They talked to the local police and hospital authorities about the security arrangements, an official said.

