Former RG Kar hospital official moves HC, seeks ED probe against ex-principal

Updated on: 21 August,2024 03:13 PM IST  |  Kolkata
A former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court, requesting an ED investigation into alleged financial irregularities by ex-principal Sandip Ghosh.

A former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking an ED investigation against its ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, alleging financial irregularities by him during his tenure at the state-run facility.


Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Akhtar Ali to file the petition, seeking an order directing the Enforcement Directorate to probe alleged financial irregularities against Ghosh.



Ali had earlier claimed that he had complained against Ghosh in 2023 to the West Bengal government authorities.


The state government had on Monday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has grabbed national headlines after the body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall on August 9.

The CBI is investigating the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee, upon directions of the high court.

