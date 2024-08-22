A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked doctors protesting over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken once they rejoin, reported news agency PTI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, reported PTI.

"Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work," the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said, reported PTI.

If there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work, the bench said, reported PTI.

The top court on Tuesday had constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

Terming the incident as "horrific", the apex court had excoriated the state government over the delay in filing the FIR and allowing thousands of miscreants to vandalise the state-run facility.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case the following day, reported PTI.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

Meanwhile, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata on Thursday morning regarding the ongoing probe into the alleged rape and murder case of a trainee doctor, reported ANI.

Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal Health Department cancelled the appointment of Prof. Sandip Ghosh as the Principal of National Medical College & Hospital, reported ANI.

Ghosh had resigned from his position as principal of RG Kar Medical College, alleging defamation on social media following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the hospital premises.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)