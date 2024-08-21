Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > WB BJP demands CM Mamata Banerjees resignation over Kolkata doctor rape murder

WB BJP demands CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Updated on: 21 August,2024 02:49 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The BJP's West Bengal unit demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under her rule.

WB BJP demands CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Mamata Banerjee/ File Photo

Listen to this article
WB BJP demands CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata doctor rape-murder
x
00:00

The BJP West Bengal unit on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the law and order situation in the state has reached its nadir under her rule.


The state BJP unit is holding a five-day demonstration to protest the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.



"The Chief Minister should resign as soon as possible," state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters at the demonstration venue at Shyambazar, about half a kilometre away from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.


The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the state BJP to stage the demonstration for five days to protest the alleged rape and murder of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

The state had prayed that the demonstration be allowed for only one day, claiming that a five-day sit-in would affect the convenience of the general public.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI BJP trinamool congress kolkata west bengal mamata banerjee sexual crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK