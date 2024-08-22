The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed deep concern over the 'inhuman working hours', sometimes 36 hours at a stretch, of the resident doctors across the nation. The observations were made by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud while hearing a suo motu case related to the Kolkata rape-murder case

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during the hearing on a suo moto case related to the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday expressed its deep concern over the "inhuman working hours", sometimes 36 hours at a stretch, of the resident doctors across the country, news agency PTI reported.

The observations were made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud while hearing a suo motu case on the Kolkata rape-murder.

"We are deeply concerned about the inhuman working hours of resident doctors across the country. Some doctors work 36-hour shifts. The committee appointed should look into streamlining the on-duty hours of all doctors. The 36 or 48 hour shifts are just inhuman," the CJI said.

The bench, which also comprised Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, highlighted the tough work schedule of doctors, especially resident doctors, and said the National Task Force (NTF) will look into this issue as well.

The NTF was set up by the top court to recommend uniform safety protocols for the medical professionals across the country by taking into account the suggestions of all the stakeholders following protests by the community over lack of safety in hospitals after the Kolkata rape-murder. Doctors across the country went on a strike after a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The two issues of long working hours and uniform safety protocols were flagged by lawyer Tanvi Dubey, who appeared for intervenors Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

Senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria and lawyer Sneha Kalita, representing the Delhi Medical Association, also raised the issue of long working hours along with other safety aspects pertaining to health professionals in the country.

"It is undoubted that the views of diverse stakeholders be taken by the NTF before framing the recommendations. To facilitate the filing of suggestions before the NTF, we direct the Secretary, Ministry of Family Welfare of the Union, to open a specific portal on the website of the ministry on which the different stakeholders can submit their suggestions or consideration," the bench said.

During the hearing, the court had appealed to the resident doctors to return to work. It also slammed the Kolkata Police over the delay in the filing of the unnatural death case in the Kolkata rape-murder incident.

(With PTI inputs)