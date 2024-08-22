A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and misbehaving with the nursing staff at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The incident comes at a time when doctors across the country are protesting over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at a Kolkata hospital

A 56-year-old man, identified as Israr, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and misbehaving with the nursing staff at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The incident comes at a time when doctors across the country are protesting over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at a Kolkata hospital.

According to the police, Israr, who runs a spare parts shop, had taken his wife to the hospital in Northeast Delhi for treatment on Wednesday night.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the police, the accused's wife was given medication by the doctor on duty based on her complaints but Israr objected to it and instead suggested his own mode of treatment, news agency PTI reported.

Dr Rajneesh, a junior resident at the hospital, told PTI that when the hospital staffers ignored the accused's suggestions, he became violent and started misbehaving with the doctors.

"We tried to pacify him but he began abusing us and also assaulted some of us. He also misbehaved with our nursing staff," said Dr Rajneesh.

The FIR further claimed that the accused created a ruckus on the hospital premises, thereby hampering the treatment of the other patients admitted there. He also destroyed government property and barged into the doctors' duty room and provoked others to assault the medics, the FIR stated.

It has also been alleged in the FIR that the accused assaulted doctors in the duty room. As per the report, Israr made a reference to the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata and asked the doctors at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital why the medics in Delhi were concerned about it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 221 (1) voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty and 132 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered at New Usman Police Station.

The police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)